South Africa: Quinton de Kock replaces Faf du Plessis as ODI captain

De Kock will replace Du Plessis as South Africa's ODI side captain

South Africa have named Quinton de Kock as their new one-day captain beginning with the series against World Cup winners England in February.

The 27-year-old will replace Faf du Plessis, who has been South Africa's skipper in all three formats.

Du Plessis is not in the 15-man squad for the ODI series against England.

"We all know the quality of the player Quinton de Kock has grown to become," said Cricket South Africa's acting director of cricket Graeme Smith.

"Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicketkeeper-batsmen in the world.

"He has a unique outlook and manner in which he goes about his business and is tactically very street smart."

South Africa will host England in three ODIs after their current Test series, with games on 4, 7 and 9 February.

Du Plessis remains captain in the other forms of the game. England lead the Test series 2-1 with one match remaining.

South Africa squad: De Kock (capt, wkt), R Hendricks, Bavuma, Van der Dussen, Miller, Smuts, Phehlukwayo, Sipamla, Ngidi, Shamsi, Magala, Fortuin, B Hendricks, Malan, Verreynne.