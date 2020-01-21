Ryan ten Doeschate: Essex all-rounder gives up captaincy after 2019 title

Essex's County Championship title win last summer was the eighth in the club's history

All-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as captain of county champions Essex after four years.

The 39-year-old had been in charge since 2016 and led the team to the title in two of the past three seasons.

Essex must now appoint a new captain for the County Championship and the 50-over One-Day Cup competition.

"It's been the biggest privilege to captain this club for the last four years and now is the right time for someone new to take charge," he said.

In an open letter published on the club website, ten Doeschate added: "I can't wait to join the troops, focus on my batting, and to give the new captain all of my support in continuing to try to get the best out of our great club."

Simon Harmer will continue as skipper in the T20 Blast after they won the trophy for the first time in 2019, beating Worcestershire in the final.

Under Netherlands international ten Doeschate, Essex went unbeaten in 2017 on their way to a first Championship title in 25 years.

"If you look where Essex were before he took over and compare it to where they are now, a lot of that rise is down to Ryan," said head coach Anthony McGrath.

"Now is the right time for someone else to take the reigns and lead the team."

Ten Doeschate - who led the side to promotion in his first season as captain - will remain with the club as a player after signing a new one-year contract last October.

He made his Essex debut in 2003 and last summer scored almost 1,000 runs in all competitions.

Essex chairman John Faragher said: "During his time as club captain Ryan has shown outstanding leadership and interpersonal skills, both of which have been a major factor in the club's success over the last four years."