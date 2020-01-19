West Indies v Ireland: Twenty20 game in St Kitts abandoned because of rain

Gareth Delany hit five sixes and a boundary in a quick-fire 44 at Warner Park

The second Twenty20 match between the West Indies and Ireland was washed out in St Kitts with the tourists remaining 1-0 up in the series.

Gareth Delany's impressive 44 from 31 balls, including four successive sixes, helped the Irish to below-par 147-9.

Rain delays at Warner Park led to the Windies being set a D/L target of 152 from 19 overs but at 16-1 the weather forced the game to be abandoned.

The final T20 will be played at the same venue later on Sunday (22:00 GMT).

West Indies elected to field and at 23-2 they had Ireland in trouble before captain Andrew Balbirnie (36) and Delany steadied the innings.

Delany's four sixes in a row off spinner Hayden Walsh included a massive hit over the grandstand and out of the ground.

Windies captain Kieron Pollard removed Delany and took an impressive 4-25 with the Irish losing seven wickets for just 52 runs from the final nine overs.

Stirling struck in the first over to dismiss Lendl Simmons but the rain came in again and this time it ended the match.