South Africa v England: Dom Bess takes five wickets in Port Elizabeth

Dom Bess is the youngest England spinner to take five wickets in a Test innings since 1968

Third Test, Port Elizabeth, (day three of five): England 499-9 declared: Pope 135*, Stokes 120; Maharaj 5-180 South Africa 208-6: De Kock 63*; Bess 5-51 South Africa trail by 291 runs Scorecard

Dom Bess took his maiden Test five-wicket haul to tighten England's grip on the third Test against South Africa on a weather-hit third day in Port Elizabeth.

Off-spinner Bess took the first three wickets to fall, adding to the two he took on Friday evening, to reduce the home side to 109-5 in response to England's 499-9 declared.

The tourists were held up by a rain delay that lasted almost four hours, then a classy unbeaten 63 from Quinton de Kock, who was dropped three times at slip by Ben Stokes.

De Kock was first supported by nightwatchman Anrich Nortje, who survived for 136 balls, and then Vernon Philander, who was 27 not out at the close.

In conditions relying entirely on the floodlights, South Africa reached 208-6 at the close, still 291 behind.

Even with the possibility of more bad weather on the final two days, England have put themselves in a fantastic position to go 2-1 up with one Test to play.

They will have use of a new ball that is only three deliveries old on Sunday, and will then perhaps be faced with a decision about whether or not to enforce the follow-on.

More to follow.