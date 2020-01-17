Tom Barber: Nottinghamshire sign former Middlesex pace bowler

Tom Barber, a former England Under-19 international, played for Hampshire before moving on to Middlesex

Nottinghamshire have signed paceman Tom Barber on a one-year deal after he impressed on trial at Trent Bridge.

The 24-year-old moves to the East Midlands after being released by Middlesex in October.

Barber has yet to take a wicket in first-class cricket, having only played two matches, although he has claimed 12 in 11 Twenty20 appearances.

"He's fully earned his opportunity as part of our set-up," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"His left-arm angle offers something different to our bowling attack and he bowls with genuine pace as well, which is an asset to any squad."