Women's T20 World Cup: England recall Georgia Elwiss for Australia tournament

Elwiss played for England in the Ashes in the summer but was left out of the recent series against Pakistan in Malaysia

All-rounder Georgia Elwiss has been recalled to the England squad for the Women's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in February and March.

Elwiss replaces spinner Kirstie Gordon in the one change to the squad from the recent series win over Pakistan.

Heather Knight's side, beaten finalists in 2018, are aiming to win the event for the first time since 2009.

"The expectations are that we want to play well and get into a semi-final and final," new coach Lisa Keightley said.

"There are really competitive teams across the board.

"India are looking really good, South Africa are playing really well and New Zealand look really dangerous.

"It is going to be exciting competition and we will have to be playing well."

England have named the same squad for a warm-up tri-series with Australia and India - which will be Keightley's first series in charge, having been appointed in October.

The Australian said she "would not have taken the role" if she did not think England could compete and win global tournaments.

England won the 2017 50-over World Cup, but have since been beaten by Australia in an Ashes series and lost 2018 World T20 final to the same side.

"I know they [England] can perform under pressure - we saw that here when they won the 50-over World Cup," Keightley added.

"World Cups are all about momentum and playing well in big games. If we can do that we will be in good stead."

England squad in full

Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones (wk), Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Danni Wyatt.

India and South Africa to tour

England have also announced their international fixtures for next summer, with India and South Africa set to tour.

India arrive in June for two Twenty20 internationals at Taunton (25 June) and Bristol (27 June), before one-day internationals at Worcester (1 July), Chelmsford (4 July), Canterbury (6 July) and Hove (9 July).

South Africa play the same number of games in September, with T20s at Hove (1 Sep) and Chelmsford (4 Sep), before ODIs at Canterbury (8 Sep), Derby (11 Sep), Headingley (13 Sep) and Leicester (16 Sep).