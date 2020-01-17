Adil Rashid: World Cup-winning leg-spinner set to sign new Yorkshire deal

Adil Rashid took 11 wickets in 11 matches to help England to World Cup success in 2019

World Cup-winning leg-spinner Adil Rashid is set to sign a new deal with Yorkshire, BBC Radio Leeds reports.

The 31-year-old, who had a white-ball only contract with the Headingley side last summer, is currently playing for Delhi Bulls in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Rashid was part of the England side that won the World Cup in 2019.

He has not played a County Championship match since September 2017 and made just three One-day Cup appearances for the White Rose last season.

But he played in every game of England's World Cup campaign last summer before a shoulder injury picked up during the tournament ruled him out of the remainder of the season.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon said in September that Rashid, who made his debut in July 2006, had had a "frustrating" couple of years with the county.

Rashid will be in the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers squad for the inaugural playing of the England and Wales Cricket Board's new The Hundred competition this summer.