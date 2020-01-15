David Payne: Gloucestershire seamer agrees new deal until 2023 season

David Payne has taken 472 wickets in 243 games for Gloucestershire across all formats after making his debut in August 2009

Seamer David Payne has signed a new four-year contract with Gloucestershire.

The 28-year-old left-armer is the county's longest-serving player having come though the club's academy.

"It was a no brainer for me to commit here and try to bring more silverware back to Bristol," Payne said.

"I'm still extremely motivated to play at the next level and I know this is the place where I can achieve that goal."

Payne, who helped Gloucestershire win the One-Day Cup in 2015, enjoyed his most successful wicket-taking season in 2019, claiming 68 in all formats.

He will now stay with the county until at least the end of the 2023 season.