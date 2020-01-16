Ravichandran Ashwin: Yorkshire sign India spinner for County Championship

Ravichandran Ashwin took 34 Championship wickets for Notts in 2019 at an average of 24.59

India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin is to join Yorkshire for the majority of the County Championship season.

The 33-year-old is expected to link up with the White Rose county after the Indian Premier League and replace South Africa's Keshav Maharaj.

He made five Championship appearances for Nottinghamshire last season, having previously played for Worcestershire.

Ashwin is scheduled to play eight County Championship games for Yorkshire after the IPL and a rest period.

The off-spinner was a World Cup winner in 2011 and made his Test debut in Delhi against the West Indies in the same year.

He has taken 362 wickets in 70 Tests, the last of which came in an innings victory against Bangladesh in Kolkata in November, and also scored four centuries.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Yorkshire, a club with a wonderful history and a fantastic fan-base," Ashwin said.

"Our team looks extremely talented with some superb pace bowlers and exciting batsmen. Hopefully my role as the spinner will be a key feature in helping the team achieve success."

Yorkshire finished fifth in Division One last summer and have not won the title since 2015.