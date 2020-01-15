Kyle Coetzer: Scotland skipper named ICC Associate player of year

Kyle Coetzer had 702 runs in 22 T20 Internationals and averaged 48.88 in ODI action during 2019

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer says it is a "huge shock" to be named Associate player of the year by the International Cricket Council.

The 35-year-old helped Scotland to qualification for this year's T20 World Cup and was the leading Associate batsman in one-day internationals in 2019, averaging 48.88.

He succeeds Scotland team-mate Calum MacLeod as the best player from a non-test playing nation.

"It is a huge honour," Coetzer said.

"It was a huge shock, I certainly did not expect it, which makes it even more special. A very special mention needs to go out to the players who support me on the field every day."