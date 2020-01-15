Ben Stokes: England all-rounder named ICC player of the year

Ben Stokes was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December

England all-rounder Ben Stokes been named as player of the year by the International Cricket Council.

Stokes, 28, was man of the match as England won their first men's World Cup in a dramatic super over against New Zealand in July.

He also scored an unbeaten 135 in England's thrilling final-day victory over Australia at Headingley in August, though the tourists retained the Ashes.

"The last 12 months have been the best in my career," Stokes said.

"There is an incredible bond between team-mates. It is satisfying you can accomplish these superb highs together."

England begin the third Test against South Africa on Thursday, with the four-match series level at 1-1.

Stokes was the only England player to be named in the ICC's Test team of the year.

The Durham player was also included in the one-day team of the year, along with England team-mate Jos Buttler.

Australia pace bowler Pat Cummins was named Test player of the year, while India's Rohit Sharma was the one-day player of the year.

India captain Virat Kohli was given the Spirit of Cricket award for asking fans not to boo Australia batsman Steve Smith - who was returning after a year-long ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal - during the teams' World Cup match at the Oval.

Stokes made an emotional post on Instagram thanking people for their support after his father, Ged, fell ill in South Africa.

He wrote: "He continues to improve day by day but it's going to be a slow process for him but he's hard as nails and doesn't like to give in.

"The love has been very much needed and very much appreciated."