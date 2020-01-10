Forfarshire 'honoured' to fly flag for Scotland at European Cricket League

Scotland all-rounder Michael Leask is one of the star men for Forfarshire

Forfarshire will play in this year's European Cricket League after Cricket Scotland signed up for the tournament.

The Forfs enjoyed a fantastic 2019, winning the Cricket Scotland Grand Final, the Eastern Premiership and T20 National competition.

Club president Clark McConnachie said it was a "massive honour" to represent Scotland.

The second edition of the ECL will run from 31 May to 7 June at La Manga Club in Spain.

V.O.C. Rotterdam are the reigning champions, while the number of teams competing in T10 action will double to 16 this year.

Sweden, Norway, Belgium and Finland are other recent additions, with teams from the Netherlands, France, Germany, Russia, Romania, Denmark, Italy and Spain are returning.

"The European Cricket League has developed a great reputation and we are pleased to give our clubs the opportunity to showcase their skills and demonstrate the growth of cricket in Scotland," said Gus Mackay, chief executive of Cricket Scotland.

Scotland regulars Craig Wallace and Michael Leask play for Forfarshire, while new captain Scott Cameron also has international experience.

New Zealand are coming to The Grange in Edinburgh to play a T20 match on 10 June and a one-day international at the same venue two days later.