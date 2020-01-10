Martin Andersson: Middlesex all-rounder signs contract extension at Lord's to 2021

Martin Andersson has made eight first-class appearances - two for Leeds & Bradford MCCU, one on loan with Derbyshire and five for Middlesex

Middlesex all-rounder Martin Andersson has signed a contract extension.

The 23-year-old Berkshire-born former Leeds & Bradford MCCU student is now tied to Lord's until 2021.

After being loaned out to Derbyshire in 2018, Andersson made his first-team breakthrough with Middlesex, only to then miss most of the 2019 season with a double stress fracture of the back.

But he came back at the end for two Championship matches, making 83 against Division Two champions Lancashire.

"Injury kept him out but he fought his way back in. That shows me he has the mental strength to cope with adversity," said Middlesex head coach Stuart Law.

"The support I've received from the club has been fantastic," said Andersson. "I am excited and looking forward to the next couple of years."