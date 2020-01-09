Shane Warne: Australia legend's Baggy Green cap raises A$1m for bushfire charity at auction

Warne is regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, and was chosen as one of the five best cricketers of the 20th century by cricket bible Wisden

Shane Warne has raised one million Australian dollars (£528,514) for the bushfire appeal after his "baggy green" Australia cap was sold at auction.

The legendary leg-spinner, 50, wore the cap throughout his 145-Test career, in which he took 708 wickets.

The bushfire crisis has been ongoing in Australia since September and 27 people have died.

The cap was bought by a bidder from Sydney, with the winning bid coming within the final minute of the auction.

Warne said he was "blown away" by the generosity and the final figure was "way beyond my expectations".

All money raised - the final price was A$1,007,500 - will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Warne is Test cricket's second most successful bowler, with only fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka taking more wickets.

The final price is more than double the A$425,000 (£225,000) legendary Australia batsman Sir Donald Bradman's baggy green fetched in 2003.

The baggy green is given to an Australia player when he makes his Test debut, and cricketers usually wear the same cap throughout their career.

A host of tennis stars, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Serena Williams, have also pledged their support to the bushfire appeal.