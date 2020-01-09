South Africa v England: Jos Buttler fined for swearing at Vernon Philander
England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has been fined 15% of his match fee by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for swearing during the second Test against South Africa.
Buttler was heard on the stump mic using an obscenity towards all-rounder Vernon Philander on the final day of the second Test at Newlands.
The 29-year-old has also been given one demerit point.
England claimed a thrilling 189-run win at Newlands to level the series at 1-1.
The third Test of the four-match series begins on Thursday, 16 January in Port Elizabeth.
Players can be suspended if they accumulate four demerit points in a two-year period.