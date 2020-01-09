The Hundred: Prices are announced for inaugural edition of tournament

The majority of adult tickets for The Hundred will be priced at £30 or less, with some family-of-four tickets available for £26

Tickets for the inaugural Hundred competition will be priced at £5 for under-16s, with those under five being admitted free of charge.

Organisers want families to be "at the heart" of the tournament, with adult tickets for the men's competition priced between £10 and £35 and from £8 for women's matches.

"The Hundred offers brilliant entertainment and tremendous value," managing director Sanjay Patel said.

The competition begins on 17 July.

It features eight new city-based teams and players were drafted to the various franchises in October.

The BBC will have live television coverage of 10 men's matches and some live matches from the women's tournament, including both finals on 14 and 15 August.

County members have been given first access to tickets with a dedicated pre-sale window from 15-31 January.

Sign-ups for thehundred.com come next with a priority window available from 12-28 February, ahead of general sale on 8 April.

What is The Hundred?

The format? 100 balls per team, most runs wins. The new competition will be played in the school summer holidays to attract more families to the game and in trial matches held last year, innings were taking just over one hour to complete.

Eight new teams have been formed, representing seven cities from around the UK, with each having both a men's and women's side.

A mini draft saw the men's teams select three English players before top overseas players joined the main draft on 20 October to fill the remaining places in the 15-man squads.

There will be 32 league matches in total, with the top three finishers competing in the Finals Day (top team automatically reaches the final, with second versus third for the other spot).

Teams will play each other once, apart from their paired 'rivals', whom they meet twice (home and away): Northern Superchargers (Leeds) and Manchester Originals, London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets (Nottingham), Southern Brave (Southampton) and Welsh Fire (Cardiff).