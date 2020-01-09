Australia fires: Tim Paine and Nathan Lyon meet rescue workers

Tim Paine (second left) and Nathan Lyon (third right) met with rescue workers in Wingello

Australia Test captain Tim Paine says it was "humbling" to meet rescue workers who have been fighting the bushfires.

Fires in Australia have killed at least 25 people since September and destroyed almost 2,000 homes.

Paine and spinner Nathan Lyon visited Wingello in New South Wales, which has been badly affected by the fires.

"To see some of the devastation has been absolutely mind-blowing," Paine, 35, said.

"When you do see it, you realise the bravery of our firemen and women that have come out here to try and save lives and save properties.

"It has been an unbelievable effort, so we thought it was really important to come here and say 'thank you'."

Off-spinner Lyon donated A$1000 (£530) for every wicket he took in Australia's last Test against New Zealand, which the hosts won by 279 runs.

Lyon finished the match with figures of 9-100.

A number of cricketers and tennis players have donated money to the bushfire appeals.