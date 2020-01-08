Chris Green: Birmingham Bears skipper suspended for suspect bowling action

Chris Green was confirmed as Birmingham Bears skipper for 2020 in December

Birmingham Bears captain Chris Green has been suspended from bowling for three months after being cited and tested for his action in Australia.

Off-spinner Green, 26, is due to skipper the Bears this summer, having made six T20 Blast appearances in 2019.

He was withdrawn from Sydney Thunder's squad to play Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash on Wednesday.

"I've spoken to Chris and he's devastated," Warwickshire sport director Paul Farbrace said.

The Australian will now undergo a 90-day process to ensure his action complies with the 15 degrees flex allowed in his bowling arm under International Cricket Council regulations.

"We'll be in regular contact with Chris throughout," Farbrace added. "He has a huge year ahead of him and this is an unwelcome setback that could affect those plans.

"While this news may ultimately require us to take action over the coming weeks, we have a young cricketer who is a proud Bear and our immediate attention will go into supporting him."

Green was reported by umpires Nathan Johnstone, Mike Graham-Smith and third umpire Paul Wilson, after Thursday's Big Bash match between the Thunder and Stars.

The suspension means he will be unable to bowl in any Cricket Australia-run competitions with immediate effect.

After the 90 days have elapsed, Green will be eligible to undergo testing once again with a view to returning to bowling.

He can play as a batsman should Sydney Thunder or Cricket NSW desire and can also play Australian club cricket, including bowling, under the supervision and with the consent of Cricket NSW during his suspension.