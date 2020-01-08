Stuart Meaker: Sussex sign Surrey's former England fast-bowler

Stuart Meaker made his first-team Surrey debut in 2008

Sussex have signed former England fast-bowler Stuart Meaker from Surrey.

The right-armer, 30, spent 17 years at The Oval and took 348 wickets in 167 games across all formats of the game.

Meaker made four limited-overs appearances for England in 2011 and 2012, but has played just once in the County Championship for Surrey in the past two seasons.

"I feel like this could be a natural fit and an exciting new venture for me in the coming years," he said.

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie told the club website: "He gives us some real depth in our pace department and Stuart is very keen to show what he can do for Sussex."

The length of Meaker's contract at Hove has not been disclosed.