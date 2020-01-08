West Indies v Ireland: Hosts ease to five-wicket win in opening ODI

Evin Lewis made his eighth ODI half-century in Tuesday's game in Bridgetown

West Indies v Ireland first (of three) ODIs, Kensington Oval Ireland 180 (46.1 overs): Tucker 31, Adair 29; Joseph 4-32 West Indies 184-5 (33.2 overs): Lewis 99*, King 20; Singh 2-44 West Indies won by five wickets Scorecard

Evin Lewis hit an unbeaten 99 and Alzarri Joseph took four wickets as the West Indies eased to a five-wicket win over Ireland in Barbados.

Ireland won the toss but struggled after reaching 51-1 with wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker top-scoring on 31 as the tourists were bowled out for 180.

The hosts never looked in trouble chasing a modest target with Lewis smashing two sixes and 13 boundaries.

Lewis narrowly missed out on a century as the West Indies made 184-5.

The first of three one-day games between the sides was a one-sided affair after Ireland's top four batsman failed to capitalise on solid starts.

Joseph (4-32) removed both openers while new captain Andrew Balbirnie, who led the team for the first time at the Kensington Oval, made 16 before falling to spinner Roston Chase.

Andrew Balbirnie (left) has replaced William Porterfield as Ireland's Test and ODI captain

Ireland lost five wickets for just 37 runs and it required a 54-run partnership between Tucker and Mark Adair (29) to give them a sniff of securing just a second one-day win over the West Indies.

A total of 180 on a good batting track was well below par but the bowlers impressed with all five among the wickets.

Ireland only chance of an upset came when opener Skai Hope was dismissed by Barry McCarthy to leave the West Indies on 27-1.

Fellow opener Lewis batted superbly although a pivotal moment came when he was dropped by Kevin O'Brien while on 30.

The left-handed Trinidadian compiled an eighth ODI half-century and he was a yard short of making a century when the ball fell just short of the boundary from the final ball of the game.

Lewis dominated the innings with Brandon Lewis next best on 20 while Irish spinner Simi Singh took 2-44.

The sides meet again at the same venue on Thursday for the second ODI and the six-game series finishes with three T20s.