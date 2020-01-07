England's James Anderson to have scan on side injury

James Anderson has taken 584 wickets at an average of 26.83 in 151 Tests

England seamer James Anderson will have a scan on a side injury that limited his bowling on the final day of the thrilling second-Test win in Cape Town.

The 37-year-old, England's all-time leading wicket-taker, bowled only two overs after lunch as England wrapped up a 189-run victory with 8.2 overs left.

He returned in the first Test after four months out with a calf injury.

"We'll assess him in the morning and take it from there," coach Chris Silverwood told BBC Sport.

"We've got to make sure he's all right now."

The third Test of the four-match series, which is level at 1-1, starts on 16 January in Port Elizabeth.

Anderson spent time off the field in the afternoon session at Newlands and bowled a two-over spell after tea in which he showed obvious signs of discomfort. He finished with figures of 2-23 from 18 overs.

However, he remained on the field and took a sharp catch at leg slip off Stuart Broad to remove Rassie van der Dussen for 17 off 140 balls.

"The side were determined to get over the line and he wanted to go out there and give it a go," said Silverwood.

"When somebody of Jimmy's quality is potentially going to be missing, it is always going to be a concern for the coach - and concern for the team - because we want him in there.

"He showed in the first innings that he is a great bowler."

Anderson missed the final four Ashes Tests against Australia last summer and sat out the two-Test tour of New Zealand before Christmas.

After taking 5-40 from 19 overs in the first innings at Newlands - his 28th five-wicket haul in Tests - Anderson said "age is irrelevant" and that he was "desperate to prove my place in the team".

England are hopeful that pace bowler Jofra Archer, who missed the second Test with a sore elbow, will be fit for the third.

Eleven England players have suffered with illness in South Africa, while Rory Burns' tour was ended by an ankle injury which required surgery and will keep him out of the trip to Sri Lanka in March.

Analysis

Cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew

It was impossible to tell exactly what Anderson had done but side strains are bad news. He clearly has not completely strained it because he would not be able to bowl at all.

At the age of 37, it is a worrying thing to have and it will take some time for him to recover.

It does not seem like he has done his side completely, but he must be a doubt for the next Test.