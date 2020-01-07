Fred Klaassen: Kent seamer signs new deal to keep him with club to 2021
Kent left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen has signed a contract extension to keep him with the county for a further year.
The Netherlands international initially joined on a two-year deal ahead of last season but will now remain until at least the end of the 2021 campaign.
"I'm really enjoying my cricket. It's been a different pathway in terms of the usual cricketing professional, but I've enjoyed it," the 27-year-old said.
"All I can do is keep improving and continue to contribute to this side."