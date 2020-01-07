Fred Klaassen: Kent seamer signs new deal to keep him with club to 2021

Fred Klaassen played in all three formats for Kent last season and took 21 wickets in 22 matches
Kent left-arm seamer Fred Klaassen has signed a contract extension to keep him with the county for a further year.

The Netherlands international initially joined on a two-year deal ahead of last season but will now remain until at least the end of the 2021 campaign.

"I'm really enjoying my cricket. It's been a different pathway in terms of the usual cricketing professional, but I've enjoyed it," the 27-year-old said.

"All I can do is keep improving and continue to contribute to this side."

