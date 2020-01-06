West Indies v Ireland: Caribbean series to trial front foot no-ball technology

Jason Holder will not feature for West Indies in the opening two matches in the limited overs series

Front foot no-ball technology will be trialled in the limited-overs series between West Indies and Ireland starting in Barbados on Tuesday.

This will see the third umpire making no-ball calls as was the case during West Indies' recent limited-overs tour of India.

The third umpire will communicate no-ball calls to the on-field umpires.

Tuesday's one-day game at the Kensington Oval starts a six-match series between the sides.

The on-field umpires will not call front foot no-balls unless instructed by the third umpire, but will remain responsible for other on-field decisions.

The ICC trialled no-ball technology for the first time during a one-day series between England and Pakistan in 2016.

England's current Test series in South Africa has been affected by no-ball issues.

'Proud' Balbirnie ready to lead Ireland in West Indies series

Balbirnie to skipper Ireland for first time

Andrew Balbirnie will skipper the Irish for the first time in Tuesday's game after being appointed to succeed William Porterfield in November.

Kieron Pollard captains West Indies after his side were not disgraced in losing 2-1 last month in both one-day and T20 series against hosts India.

Jason Holder is being rested for the opening two ODIs against the Irish but Shai Hope will be in action for Phil Simmons' side.

Simmons, reappointed as Windies coach in October after being sacked from the role in 2016, was in charge of Ireland between 2007 and 2015 when he worked with players such as Balbirnie, Porterfield, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling and Gary Wilson who remain in the squad for this month's series.

"John Mooney is also involved with them so there will be a lot of knowledge between the teams," said Balbirnie, who hopes that his first victory will see him winning Tuesday's toss.

With Tim Murtagh having retired from international cricket, Ireland's attack is likely to rely heavily on Boyd Rankin with Barry McCarthy, Craig Young and Mark Adair among the visitors' other seamer options.

The side will meet in further one-day games in Barbados and Grenada before a three-match T20 series in Grenada and St Kitts which concludes on 19 January.