James Shannon: Ireland international announces retirement from cricket

Shannon also played 65 times for Ireland Wolves and various second-tier national representative sides

Ireland batsman James Shannon has announced his retirement from cricket.

The 29-year-old from Belfast played 19 times for Ireland and was in the squad for the historic first Test match, against Pakistan, in May 2018.

His most notable innings for Ireland was perhaps his 60 off 35 balls against India in a T20 international at Malahide in the same year.

At club level, Shannon played for 18 seasons and made more than 200 appearances for Instonians.

"I am today retiring from all levels of cricket, which will allow me to concentrate my focus on my next career move," he said.

"I would like to thank Cricket Ireland, and all the coaches and players I have worked with over the years for the opportunity to represent my country.

"It is something that I will cherish forever. Wearing the jersey was always my dream, and it was something I never took for granted.

"I wish the team all the success for the future and I will be a keen supporter of all things Irish cricket."