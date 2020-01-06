England in South Africa: Pat Brown out of white-ball series with stress fracture

England seam bowler Pat Brown bowls in a T20 international against New Zealand
Pat Brown made his England T20 debut in New Zealand in November

England seam bowler Pat Brown has withdrawn from the one-day and Twenty20 legs of the South Africa tour because of a stress fracture in his lower back.

Brown, 21, had a recurrence of symptoms while preparing to play for Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League, and scans showed a partial fracture.

He will not play for the rest of the winter and will return to Worcestershire to start rehabilitation.

England will announce a replacement in a due course.

The tourists face South Africa in three one-day internationals and three T20s in February.

Brown is yet to make his ODI debut for England but played four T20s in the series win over New Zealand in November.

