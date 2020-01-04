England in South Africa: Tourists fight back with ball to end day two on top
|Second Test, Newlands, Cape Town (day two of five):
|England 269: Pope 61*; Rabada 3-68
|South Africa 215-8: Elgar 88, Van der Dussen 68; Anderson 3-34
|South Africa trail by 54 runs
England fought back with the ball against South Africa to end day two on top in the second Test in Cape Town.
The Proteas slipped to 40-3 in reply to England's 269 all out in the morning.
Dean Elgar (88) and Rassie van der Dussen (68) put on a fine stand of 117 as the tourists failed to take a wicket in a frustrating afternoon session.
But England took five wickets after tea to leave South Africa 215-8, trailing by 54 runs and needing to bat last on a pitch already showing signs of wear.
Stuart Broad (2-36) and James Anderson (3-34) starred once again, while Sam Curran (2-39) also picked up two vital wickets and Ben Stokes took four superb slip catches.
The Proteas are 1-0 up in the four-Test series.
More to follow.