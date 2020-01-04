Australia v New Zealand: Marnus Labuschagne makes 215 for hosts

Marnus Labuschagne averages 63.63 from 14 Tests for Australia

Third Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (day two of five): Australia 454: Labuschagne 215, Wagner 3-66 New Zealand 63-0: Blundell 34* New Zealand trail by 391 Scorecard

Marnus Labuschagne made a double century as Australia posted 454 against New Zealand on the second day of the third Test in Sydney.

Labuschagne batted for more than eight hours to make his highest Test score of 215 from 363 balls.

Australia lost their final five wickets for 44 runs, with Labuschagne caught and bowled by leg-spinner Todd Astle, as they were dismissed just before tea.

In response, the Black Caps reached 63-0 by the close, trailing by 391 runs.

Australia, who lead the three-Test series 2-0, had resumed on 283-3 but lost Matthew Wade in the first over of the day to off-spinner Will Somerville.

Labuschagne, who had been 130 not out overnight, and captain Tim Paine shared a 79-run stand to push the Aussies past 400 before New Zealand wrapped the innings up.

Neil Wagner (3-66) and Colin de Grandhomme (3-78) captured three wickets apiece while fellow seamer Matt Henry, bowling with a fractured left thumb, took 1-94.

The tourists' opening pair of Tom Latham and Tom Blundell saw off a brutal Pat Cummins spell to reach stumps without losing a wicket.

Australia's bowling quartet of Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson will donate A$1000 (£530) for each wicket taken to the bushfire appeal.

At least 18 people have died in blazes across the country.