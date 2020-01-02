New Zealand in Ireland 2020

Ireland's George Dockrell in action against New Zealand

New Zealand previously play a Twenty20 international and an ODI in Scotland.

June

14 1st Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)

21 2nd Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)

23 3rd Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)

27 1st ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

30 2nd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

July

2 3rd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you