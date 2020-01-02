New Zealand in Ireland 2020
New Zealand previously play a Twenty20 international and an ODI in Scotland.
June
14 1st Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)
21 2nd Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)
23 3rd Twenty20 international, Bready (15:00 BST)
27 1st ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)
30 2nd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)
July
2 3rd ODI, Stormont (10:45 BST)
