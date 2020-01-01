England in South Africa: Jofra Archer an injury doubt for Cape Town Test

England's Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer took 5-102 in the first Test against South Africa
South Africa v England, second Test
Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Dates: 3-7 January Start time: 08:30 GMT
Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website

England bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town with a right elbow injury.

The 24-year-old did not bowl during training on Wednesday.

The second Test gets under way on Friday, with South Africa one up in the four-Test series following a 107-run win in Centurion.

Archer had missed both warm-up games because of illness, which has affected 11 England players on the tour.

England are expected to include a spinner in their team, with Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess favourite to play ahead of Matt Parkinson and Jack Leach.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you