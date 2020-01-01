England in South Africa: Jofra Archer an injury doubt for Cape Town Test
|South Africa v England, second Test
|Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Dates: 3-7 January Start time: 08:30 GMT
|Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website
England bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town with a right elbow injury.
The 24-year-old did not bowl during training on Wednesday.
The second Test gets under way on Friday, with South Africa one up in the four-Test series following a 107-run win in Centurion.
Archer had missed both warm-up games because of illness, which has affected 11 England players on the tour.
England are expected to include a spinner in their team, with Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess favourite to play ahead of Matt Parkinson and Jack Leach.