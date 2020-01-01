England in South Africa: Jofra Archer an injury doubt for Cape Town Test

Jofra Archer took 5-102 in the first Test against South Africa

South Africa v England, second Test Venue: Newlands, Cape Town Dates: 3-7 January Start time: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website

England bowler Jofra Archer is a doubt for the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town with a right elbow injury.

The 24-year-old did not bowl during training on Wednesday.

The second Test gets under way on Friday, with South Africa one up in the four-Test series following a 107-run win in Centurion.

Archer had missed both warm-up games because of illness, which has affected 11 England players on the tour.

England are expected to include a spinner in their team, with Somerset off-spinner Dom Bess favourite to play ahead of Matt Parkinson and Jack Leach.