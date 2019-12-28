Australia v New Zealand: Pat Cummins takes five as hosts dominate second Test

Pat Cummins has taken 59 Test wickets for Australia in 2019

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day three of five): Australia 467 (Head 114, Wagner 4-83) & 137-4 (Wagner 2-39) New Zealand 148: Cummins 5-28, Pattinson 3-34 Australia lead by 456 Scorecard

Australia continued their dominance over New Zealand as they amassed a 456-run lead over the tourists on day three of the second Test in Melbourne.

New Zealand were bowled out for 148 in response to Australia's 467, with Pat Cummins taking 5-28.

The hosts slipped to 137-4 at the close after not enforcing the follow-on but they still have an impressive lead over their opponents.

Australia won the first Test of the three-match series by 296 runs.

Australia's pace bowlers again did the damage against New Zealand, with Tom Latham top-scoring for the hosts with 50.

Cummins claimed his second five-wicket haul of the year, while James Pattinson took 3-34 and Mitchell Starc 2-30.

New Zealand will be without Trent Boult for the remainder of the tour after the strike bowler fractured his hand.

Boult was struck by Starc while batting and will fly home after the Melbourne Test.