South Africa v England: Tourists set 376 to win first Test

Rory Burns, who was dropped on 20, has made six half-centuries in 14 Tests for England

First Test, Supersport Park, Centurion (day three of five): South Africa 284 (De Kock 95, Curran 4-58) & 272 (Van der Dussen 51, Archer 5-37) England 181 (Denly 50, Philander 4-16) & 121-1 (Burns 77*) England trail by 255 Scorecard

Rory Burns' unbeaten 77 gave England hope of chasing an unlikely 376 to beat South Africa after three days of the first Test at Centurion.

The opener, who put on 92 for the first wicket with Dominic Sibley, steered England to 121-1 at the close, with 255 still needed for what would be England's highest run chase.

South Africa were dismissed for 272, with Jofra Archer taking 5-102.

England, though, were afflicted by illness on day three.

Jos Buttler did not take to the field on the third day and was replaced behind the stumps by Jonny Bairstow, while captain Joe Root also spent time off the field.

The highest successful chase at Centurion by a visiting team was England's 251-8 in 2000, a Test which was later referenced in a match-fixing trial involving former South Africa skipper Hansie Cronje.

Is the chase on?

England will need to complete their highest run chase, surpassing the 359 they made at Headingley in August, if they are to win this Test.

Burns and Sibley played well in conditions that were suited to bowling. Burns was the more fluent of the two, hitting several confident drives through mid-wicket, while Sibley was patient against a disciplined Proteas attack.

The chase looked to have got off to a poor start when Burns was given out lbw to Kagiso Rabada for six in the first over, but a review showed the ball was missing off stump.

He also profited from another mistake in the field as the metronomic Vernon Philander found the outside edge of the bat, and the low offering was dropped by Rassie van der Dussen at first slip.

Sibley grew in confidence, clipping Dwaine Pretorius through mid-wicket for four, as the two shared England's highest opening partnership of 2019.

However, Sibley was visibly frustrated after he chipped a Keshav Maharaj delivery straight back to the bowler in his follow-through.

South Africa are without a win in five Tests but, on a pitch that has shown uneven bounce since the first day, it will still require a huge effort from England to secure an unlikely win.

England toil with ball

England's performance in the morning session was reminiscent of their recent overseas tours to Australia: a tired bowling attack, lacking consistency, being flayed around the ground.

They had their chances, with substitute fielder Zak Crawley missing a run out of Van der Dussen early on, but his 91-run stand with nightwatchman Anrich Nortje frustrated England further.

The tourists did not bowl full enough to Van der Dussen - he was eventually trapped lbw by a pitched up Archer delivery - and they allowed Nortje to settle into a rhythm before he was eventually caught fending off Archer to short leg.

Quinton de Kock attacked Archer, hooking consecutive 90mph deliveries for six, and could have done further damage had he not walked after edging Ben Stokes through to stand-in wicketkeeper Bairstow.

The final four batsmen added 102 runs as England's bowlers were kept out in the field for much of the day, with Vernon Philander scoring 46 to take South Africa's lead beyond 350.

Archer claimed his third five-wicket haul in seven Tests but he was expensive. His 17 overs cost more than 100 runs and he finished the innings with an economy rate of 6.00.

While England have been hampered by illness in the build-up to this Test, they looked worryingly flat so early in such a big series.

'A 5% chance of winning' - what they said

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "England's chance of winning is probably 5%, but you are against a team who has lost any kind of winning habit at all.

"It is important to remember it is certainly not 0%, which it was halfway through this afternoon. South Africa's bowling didn't seem to have much confidence or belief about it."

England batting coach Graham Thorpe on Sky Sports: "We know we've got a long way to go. We'll break it down. We know we've got to play well."

Ex-England assistant coach Paul Farbrace on The Cricket Social: "England have batted themselves into a good position.

"The first hour tomorrow will be really important. Even losing one wicket on a pitch like this causes you to lose momentum."