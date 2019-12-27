Australia v New Zealand: Travis Head century puts hosts in charge

Australia's Travis Head celebrates his century - his second Test ton.

Second Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (day two of five): Australia 467: Head 114, Smith 85, Paine 79, Wagner 4-83 New Zealand 44-2: Williamson 9 New Zealand trail by 423 Scorecard

Travis Head hit a century and Australia took two late New Zealand wickets as the hosts continued to dominate the second Test on day two in Melbourne.

Australia resumed on 257-4 and, after Steve Smith fell for 85, Head and Tim Paine (79) put on 150.

Head made 114 - he was one of four wickets for Neil Wagner - as Australia lost their last five wickets for 33 to finish on 467.

The tourists lost Tom Blundell and Kane Williamson to close on 44-2.

James Pattinson picked up his first Test wicket in Australia in four years in removing captain Williamson, who was caught behind for nine.

"It's pretty cool to score a Boxing Day hundred - nice to get my opportunity," said Head.

"I missed out last time (in Melbourne last year) and I'm happy to have cashed in my chance this time."

The day started well for a New Zealand side that lost the first Test of the three-match series by 296 runs in Perth.

After peppering Smith with a series of bouncers on the first day, Wagner finally got the former captain for the third time in three innings with another short delivery.

The ball climbed towards Smith's throat and he could only glove to Henry Nicholls at gully.

Skipper Paine batted superbly and looked set to record his maiden Test century before he was trapped lbw by Wagner after a review.

Head spent 45 minutes in the 90s, straddling the tea interval, and saw Mitchell Starc fall for one before finally bringing up his second Test century.

But after his dismissal Australia added only nine runs for the final two wickets, with Tim Southee dismissing Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon to finish with 3-103.