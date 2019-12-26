Simon Harmer: Essex spinner extends contract until end of 2022

Simon Harmer was the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship in 2019

Off-spinner Simon Harmer has extended his contract with county champions Essex until the end of the 2022 season.

Harmer, 30, took 83 Championship wickets in 2019 to help Essex win their second title in three seasons.

He also captained Essex to their maiden domestic T20 title in September, hitting the winning runs in the final against Worcestershire at Edgbaston.

South Africa-born Harmer's existing deal was due to end in 2021 but it has now been extended by a further year.

"From the moment I arrived three years ago, I was made to feel part of the group and at ease in Chelmsford," he said. "It is now a place I consider my home, so it was an easy decision for me to make.

"We've just had a phenomenal season and everybody at the club is hungry for more success.

"We've now set the bar as to where we want to be as a club. There's a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I'm confident that with the squad we have we can defend our titles and be a dominant force for years to come."