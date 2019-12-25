Ben Stokes: England star in training for Boxing Day Test v South Africa but illness hits tourists' camp

Ben Stokes has returned to full training with England as they prepare for the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at Centurion, after his father showed signs of improvement.

All-rounder Stokes missed training on Christmas Eve after his father Ged, 64, was taken to hospital in Johannesburg.

He remains in intensive care, but has responded to treatment and is stable.

However, illness continues to affect the England camp, with batsman Ollie Pope the latest to be afflicted.

Pope will miss practice on Christmas Day along with all-rounder Chris Woakes and spinner Jack Leach, two of the earlier victims of the illness outbreak in the squad.

Although none of the trio has been formally ruled out of the first of the four Tests against the Proteas, they are major doubts - with England's team selection severely hampered as a result.

