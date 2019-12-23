Cricket Ireland confirm dates and venues for fixtures with Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan

Abu Jayed celebrates taking the wicket of Andrew Balbirnie in Bangladesh's six-wicket win over Ireland at Clontarf in May

Cricket Ireland have confirmed the dates and venues for their home fixtures against Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan in 2020.

Ireland will face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series at Stormont on 14, 16 and 19 May.

New Zealand will be their opponents for three T20Is at Bready on 19, 21 and 23 June, followed by three ODIs with NZ at Stormont on 27 and 30 June and 2 July.

They will play Pakistan in two ODIs at Malahide on 12 and 14 July.

Four remaining fixtures are still to be allocated and will have dates and venues confirmed in January due to venue negotiation currently underway.

These are the T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, scheduled to be played in late May 2020, following the ODI series with that country.

The release of the fixtures follows news of the postponement of Ireland's February Test against Sri Lanka because of the lack of a broadcast partner.

A scheduled T20 series with Afghanistan in 2020 was also cancelled last week after "financial blows".

'Most complex match allocation process ever'

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, said: "There is no doubt that this will remain one of the biggest home seasons for Ireland, with the hosting of the number one T20I side in the world, and the runners-up at the most recent 50-over World Cup.

"However, this has also undoubtedly been our most complex match allocation process ever, given the multiple challenges we are working through. Chief among these is the loss of access to one of our international grounds for at least 2020, with Clontarf undergoing extensive renovations."

"With this venue loss, we have been reduced to 12 pitches available across our three remaining international grounds that need to cater for 15 matches. Given the ICC's high standards of expectation regarding pitch quality, this has influenced several of the match allocations.

"Also key to our deliberations has been the need to provide a high volume of white-ball cricket given the T20 World Cup in October and the start of the World Cup Super League."

The Ireland team head out shortly for a six-match tour of the West Indies in January, then travel to India in March to play a series against Afghanistan, and then on to Zimbabwe in in April.

The year will also include a three-match ODI series against England in September as part of the World Cup Super League, followed by participation in the Men's T20 World Cup in October.