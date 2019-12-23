Adam Zampa: Essex re-sign Australia leg-spinner for T20 Blast

Adam Zampa
Adam Zampa has taken 149 wickets in 134 T20 games

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa will re-join Essex Eagles for a third T20 Blast campaign in a row in 2020.

The 27-year-old played in the 2019 group stage, taking 12 wickets, before Essex went on to win the title.

Zampa has featured in 48 one-day internationals and 27 T20 games for his country, and has career-best bowling figures of 6-19 in T20 cricket.

"He's one of the best leg-spinners around at the moment," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

"He's been excellent for us the last couple of seasons and he's a great guy to have around the dressing room, so I'm delighted he's going to be back with us."

