Alex Evans: Leicestershire seam bowler signs first professional deal

Alex Evans made his first-class debut for Leicestershire against Loughborough MCCU in March

Teenage seam bowler Alex Evans has signed his first professional deal with Leicestershire after taking four wickets on his County Championship debut in September.

The 19-year-old Leicestershire academy graduate went on to win the county's Young Player of the Year award, having taken 26 wickets for their second XI.

"He has a bright future," said head coach Paul Nixon.

"We look forward to him continuing his development with us."