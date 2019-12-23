South Africa v England: Archer, Broad & Leach continue recovery before Boxing Day Test

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach are yet to feature on tour

South Africa v England, first Test Dates: 26-30 December Venue: Centurion, Gauteng Time: 08:00 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and The Cricket Social on the BBC Sport website

Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach all took part in a nets session on Monday in preparation for England's opening Test against South Africa.

Broad and Archer both bowled five overs at full pace without any concerns after missing the warm-ups through illness.

Captain Joe Root says England will trust the ill trio to decide whether they are fit to feature on Boxing Day in the first Test against South Africa.

They will continue to practice with the squad at Centurion on Tuesday.

Archer, Broad and Leach, who have been suffering with flu-like symptoms, did not feature as England drew their final warm-up match against South Africa A on Sunday.

They also missed the first warm-up against a Cricket South Africa Invitation XI, so have not bowled in a game at all on tour.

However, they have been gradually building their workloads back up over the past 48 hours and also batted in Monday's session, before walking laps of the ground to acclimatise to rising temperatures.

The first of four Tests begins at Centurion on Thursday - it is expected to reach 32C (90F) on the first day of the game.