England in South Africa: James Anderson takes wickets in warm-up draw

James Anderson missed almost the whole of the summer Ashes series against Australia with a calf injury

Tour match, Willowmoore Park, Benoni (day three of three): England 456-7 dec: Pope 132, Denly 103, Burns 56 South Africa A 325-5: Peterson 111, Verrynne 74, Second 55; Anderson 3-41 Scorecard

James Anderson took two wickets on the final day as England drew their warm-up match against South Africa A in Benoni.

The hosts resumed day three on 154-2, replying to England's 456-7 declared.

On a tough day for the tourists' bowlers, seamer Anderson - who is returning from a calf injury - dismissed Rudi Second (55) and Kyle Verreynne (74) to finish with 3-41.

Sam Curran removed Keegan Petersen (111) before the sides decided to end the game with the hosts on 325-5.

The match was downgraded from first-class status because of illness affecting England's squad, with Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad and Jack Leach not featuring after suffering from flu-like symptoms.

Anderson, who aggravated a calf injury on the first day of the first Ashes Test against Australia in August, got through 19 overs, including seven maidens, against South Africa A.

The match was England's final warm-up game for the four-Test series against South Africa, which begins on 26 December.