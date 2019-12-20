Dominic Cork: Derbyshire Falcons T20 head coach signs new contract

Dominic Cork played 37 Test matches for England

Dominic Cork will remain as Derbyshire's T20 head coach for the 2020 season after signing a new deal.

The 48-year-old former England bowler guided the Falcons to their maiden Finals Day appearance in his first season in charge of the side in 2019.

Cork, who took more 500 wickets in a 13-year playing career with Derbyshire, previously worked as bowling coach before taking the helm last term.

"We were able to do something really special last year," Cork said.

"By retaining key players and adding two experienced overseas talents, we are determined to build on that next season."

Derbyshire have already signed Australians Sean Abbott and Ben McDermott to play in the T20 Blast next season.

And head of cricket Dave Houghton said Cork will again be "a key part" of the county's backroom staff.

"He led the team well last year in getting to Finals Day, and hopefully we can go a step, or two, further next year," he added.