Big Bash League: Tom Banton scores maiden fifty as Brisbane Heat lose to Melbourne Stars

Tom Banton showed an impressive range of hitting round the ground in his knock

Big Bash League, Carrara Melbourne Stars 167-7 (20 overs): Maxwell 83, Cartwright 18 Brisbane Heat 145-8 (20 overs): Banton 64, Renshaw 39, Zampa 3-30 Melbourne Stars win by 22 runs Scorecard; Table

England's Tom Banton scored his maiden fifty in the Big Bash League but could not prevent Brisbane Heat falling to a 22-run defeat against Melbourne Stars.

Heat opener Banton, 21, hit 64 off 36 balls, with six fours and four sixes, before he was caught off Adam Zampa.

The Stars kept taking regular wickets to restrict Brisbane, chasing 168 for victory, to 145-8 off their 20 overs.

Stars captain Glenn Maxwell earlier struck 83 off 39 balls to lead his side to 167-7.

Despite the fall of wickets at the other end, the Australia international hit seven fours and five sixes to ensure the visitors posted a challenging total.

Banton got his side's innings off to an impressive start but received limited support and Zampa's 3-30 saw the chase stutter.

Somerset wicketkeeper Banton, who made his England debut in the T20 series in New Zealand last month, was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for £108,000 in the Indian Premier League auction on Thursday.

You can hear live coverage of the Big Bash League on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, with Sydney Thunder facing Adelaide Strikers from 07:00 GMT on Saturday.