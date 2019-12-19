Lancashire: Josh Bohannon and Rob Jones sign contract extensions

Josh Bohannon's 174 against Derbyshire in September helped seal Lancashire's promotion

Lancashire batsmen Josh Bohannon and Rob Jones have signed new deals to run "until at least the end of 2021".

Bohannon, 22, played in all bar three of the team's matches across all competitions in 2019.

Jones, 24, was an ever-present in the Championship side and scored 624 runs to help them to the Division Two title.

"It is always pleasing when Academy graduates make the step up to become a first XI regulars," head coach Glen Chapple told the club website.

"Next season will be another test for them with the step up to Division One, but they have both responded well to increased responsibility and it bodes well for us heading into 2020."

Lancashire start the 2020 season with a home Championship Division One game against Kent.