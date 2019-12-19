IPL auction: Eoin Morgan signs for Kolkata Knight Riders

Eoin Morgan has joined IPL outfit Kolkata Knight Riders for a second time having previously played for them between 2011 and 2013

England's Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran have all earned six-figure contracts in the Indian Premier League's player auction.

Morgan, who led England to World Cup success in 2019, was auctioned for £563,000 to Kolkata Knight Riders, who are expected to name him as captain.

Kolkata also made Australia's Pat Cummins (£1.7m) the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer remain with Rajasthan Royals.

The England trio were not part of the auction after the franchise opted to retain them from last season's squad. Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali were also retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.

Jason Roy and Chris Woakes both went to Delhi Capitals for their base price of £161,000, while Sam Curran was bought by Chennai Super Kings for £590,000 after being released by Kings XI Punjab despite a strong debut season in 2019.

The 2020 edition, which begins in April, will be the 13th season of the IPL, which was won in 2019 by Mumbai Indians.

