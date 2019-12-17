Ellyse Perry: Australia all-round claims double ICC award

Perry has made three centuries this year

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been named the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

Perry also claimed the ODI Player of the Year award after making three centuries and averaging 73.50 in 12 ODIs this year, as well as taking 21 wickets.

In addition, the 29-year-old became the first player to score 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20I cricket.

Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy was named the T20I Player of the Year.

England's Tammy Beaumount and Danni Wyatt made the teams categories.

England's Tammy Beaumount was named in the ODI Team of the Year, while Danni Wyatt was in the T20I Team of the Year.

ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year:

Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Tamsin Beaumont (England)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Stafanie Taylor (West Indies)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Jess Jonassen (Australia)

Shikha Pandey (India)

Jhulan Goswami (India)

Megan Schutt (Australia)

Poonam Yadav (India)

ICC Women's T20I Team of the Year:

Alyssa Healy (Australia)

Danielle Wyatt (England)

Meg Lanning (Australia)

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Lizelle Lee (South Africa)

Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Deepti Sharma (India)

Nida Dar (Pakistan)

Megan Schutt (Australia)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa)

Radha Yadav (India)