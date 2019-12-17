Glamorgan Cricket: Labuschagne concern after one-day call

Marnus Labuschagne was one of Australia's stars as they retained the Ashes last summer

Glamorgan have concerns over the availability of star batsman Marnus Labuschagne after his first call-up to the Australian one-day squad.

Labuschagne, 25, has previously been restricted to the full Test format at international level.

He could now be needed for one-day series against Zimbabwe and England as well as two Tests in Bangladesh.

Labuschagne signed a two-year contract with Glamorgan after hitting 1114 Championship runs in ten matches.

The county expected him to be away for the Australian tests in Bangladesh, but he has now been called into the 50-overs squad to tour India in January after innings of 135 and 87 in his most recent matches for Queensland.

It could mean Labuschagne missing three Championship matches and most of the T20 Blast campaign across seven weeks in June and July, if he impresses in one-day internationals.

Glamorgan could try to re-sign Usman Khawaja or Shaun Marsh, fellow Australian batsmen who have also played in the last two seasons, or opt for a specialist T20 player to replace Labuschagne.