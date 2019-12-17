Scotland to face New Zealand & Australia at The Grange in June

Scotland last hosted New Zealand in 2008

Scotland coach Shane Burger is relishing the "exciting prospect" of his side facing New Zealand twice - as well as Australia - in June.

It was announced in September that the Black Caps would travel to Scotland for the first time since 2008.

However, rather than playing a solitary one-day international, they will now place twice - a T20 international on 10 June and an ODI two days later.

An ODI with Australia follows on 29 June, with all three at The Grange.

"The opportunity to play against two of the best teams in the world is an exciting prospect," Burger said.

"We have beaten teams of this calibre previously and we will be looking to push them all the way on all occasions.

"Cricket Scotland has set big goals for the year 2020 and this is part of that vision of playing against the world's best and challenging players and staff to keep improving both on and off the field."