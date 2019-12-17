England v Pakistan: England start Twenty20 series with 29-run win

All-rounder Nat Sciver made 34 not out and took 2-12

First women's Twenty20 international, Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur England: 154-4 (20 overs): Jones 53, Sciver 34, Beaumont 30; Dar 2-30 Pakistan: 125 all out (18.4 overs): Maroof 60, Nawaz 22; Sciver 2-12, Ecclestone 3-21 England win by 29 runs to lead series 1-0 Scorecard

England made a winning start to the Twenty20 International series against Pakistan with a 29-run victory at Kuala Lumpur's Kinrara Oval.

Opener Amy Jones hit 53 in 39 balls while Nat Sciver (34 not out) and Tammy Beaumont (30) also contributed as England finished on 154-4.

Pakistan lost both openers Nahida Khan and Javeria Khan for ducks on their way to 125 all out.

Sciver took 2-12 off three overs while Sophie Ecclestone finished with 3-21.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof did make 60 but was one of only three players to reach double figures for the chasing side as England went 1-0 up in the three-match series.

England won the one-day international series between the two 2-0 earlier this month.