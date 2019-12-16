Ireland drop T20 series with Afghanistan after 'financial blows"

Ireland paceman Boyd Rankin sends down a delivery to Afghan batsman Hasmatullah Shahidi

Ireland have made changes to their 2020 schedule because of "financial constraints and prioritisation of fixtures" before the T20 World Cup.

They include the cancellation of a T20 series against Afghanistan and changing a planned home Test with Bangladesh to a T20 match.

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said there had been a "number of key unforeseen financial blows".

He added: "We have been dealing with significant financial challenges."

Ireland became a full member of the ICC in 2017 and with it came Test status, but Deutrom outlined how it has become a difficult transition.

He said: "We have been very careful in our approach to Test cricket and understand that it is a long-term proposition to build up a competitive side in the long game, and will require significant investment in permanent infrastructure before we can make regular Test cricket financially sustainable.

Warren Deutrom was a key figure in Ireland's transition to Test status

"We have additionally been very open about the financial and resource constraints that we operate within, and especially a number of financial headwinds that we have faced as we transition from an associate member to the operations required of a full member.

"With an allocation amounting to less than half of that of Zimbabwe, our expected revenues from the ICC funding model for full members have not been realised.

"Although we generate a higher percentage of our own income outside of ICC funding than a number of more established nations, the fact is that it is insufficient to help us transition smoothly to our current status.

"In addition, while the day-to-day running of cricket goes on, we have also been hampered by the revenue shortfall from the postponement by 12 months of the Euro T20 Slam, an international broadcast partner falling over, the high costs of insurance of international games held at home and the ongoing challenge of high temporary infrastructure costs given the lack of a permanent cricket stadium in Ireland."

Ireland will prioritise white ball cricket over Tests in 2020 while Deutrom said the cancellation of the five-game T20 series against Afghanistan was a case of "needs must".