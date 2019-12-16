Laura Marsh: England bowler retires from international cricket

Laura Marsh took 217 wickets for England

Laura Marsh, the most successful spinner in the history of England women's cricket, has announced her retirement from international duty after a 13-year career.

Marsh, 33, won the World Cup in 2009 and 2017, and was also in the squad that lifted the World Twenty20 in 2009.

She made her debut in 2006 as a seam bowler before changing to off-spin.

She took 217 wickets for England across all formats, and is their third-highest wicket-taker in one-day internationals.

"Laura has been a fantastic servant to English cricket and we're so grateful for everything she has contributed," said the England and Wales Cricket Board's director of women's cricket Clare Conor.

"Her record ranks amongst the very best bowlers in the history of our game, but the stats are only one part of her impact."