South Africa v England: Lungi Ngidi set to miss first Test with hamstring injury

Ngidi has taken 41 one-day international wickets in 22 matches

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi is expected to miss the first Test against England on Boxing Day after suffering a hamstring strain before a T20 match.

The 23-year-old was injured warming up for Tshwane Spartans before Friday's Mzansi Super League play-off.

Cricket South Africa confirmed the fast bowler had a "significant Grade 1 hamstring muscle tear".

After the Centurion Test, there are three more Tests from 3-28 January.

Cricket South Africa chief medical officer Shuaib Manjra said Ngidi's rehabilitation would be focused on a return to action in January.

Ngidi, who has taken 15 wickets in his first five Tests, also strained his hamstring in South Africa's defeat by Bangladesh at the World Cup in the summer.

He missed the next three games, although he recovered in time to play two more matches at the tournament.